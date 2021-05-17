Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Aflac worth $17,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.46 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.