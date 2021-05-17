Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 157,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,585,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2,072.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 52,592 shares during the period.

JKE opened at $283.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.47. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

