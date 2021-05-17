Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 36,103 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

