Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $43.62 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

