Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $144.08 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $148.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

