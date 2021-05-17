Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.5% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,325,632 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $76,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,773,208 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 199,057 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $3,023,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,126,476 shares of company stock worth $74,570,929. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

