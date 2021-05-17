Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 388,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 375,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,751,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,009,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

