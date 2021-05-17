Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 211,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 134,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 172,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.