Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.75% of Financial Institutions worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.