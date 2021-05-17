Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,245 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.02% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48.

