Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 25,086 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $753,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $69.11 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $69.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.