Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 27,805 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 121,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

