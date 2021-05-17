Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,767 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

