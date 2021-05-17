Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,051 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYY. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $104.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $106.30.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

