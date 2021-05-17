Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 50,728 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 13.02% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period.

DVOL stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

