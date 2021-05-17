Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Macquarie increased their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

Twilio stock opened at $299.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.13 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total transaction of $1,470,849.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,935 shares of company stock valued at $79,447,071 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

