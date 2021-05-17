Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $342.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.02. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

