Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded down $11.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,304.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,339.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,265.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,969.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

