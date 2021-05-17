Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.11. 29,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average is $140.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.