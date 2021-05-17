Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.07. 52,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $214.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

