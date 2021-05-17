Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 1,147 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.20. 35,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,098,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average is $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $207.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

