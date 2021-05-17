Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $14.14 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

