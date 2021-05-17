Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,139 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 158,950 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

BVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

