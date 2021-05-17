Comparing Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hays and Sampo Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 1 0 1 0 2.00 Sampo Oyj 1 3 3 0 2.29

Risk & Volatility

Hays has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hays and Sampo Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays $7.48 billion 0.41 $59.89 million $0.66 27.91 Sampo Oyj $12.62 billion 2.21 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

Sampo Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Hays.

Profitability

This table compares Hays and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A Sampo Oyj N/A 10.67% 2.51%

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Hays on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance. It also provides life, individual and group pension, home and content, illness, animal, electronics, change of ownership, workers' compensation, marine, aviation, and transport insurance, as well as wealth management services. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

