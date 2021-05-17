Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $19.60 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

IVV opened at $416.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $292.92 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

