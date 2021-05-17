Compass Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 522,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,653,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.79 and its 200 day moving average is $199.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

