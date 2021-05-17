Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.61 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $698.45 or 0.01575394 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $441.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000216 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 208.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,168,538 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

