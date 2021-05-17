Compugen Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compugen in a report released on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

