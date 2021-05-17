Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,700 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Conagra Brands worth $40,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.56 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.