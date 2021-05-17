Conceal (CCX) Hits Market Cap of $4.61 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Conceal has a market cap of $4.61 million and $135,342.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,993.08 or 1.00109859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048621 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.76 or 0.01577003 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.29 or 0.00679277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.00388930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00188901 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,000,459 coins and its circulating supply is 11,179,958 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

