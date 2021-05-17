Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBCP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $451.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth $137,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

