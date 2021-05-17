Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,952 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $97,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intuit by 16.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 38.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $417.26 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $423.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

