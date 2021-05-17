Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $122,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $226.94 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average is $212.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

