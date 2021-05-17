Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $86,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $337.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.