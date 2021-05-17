Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,450 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.91% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $146,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 650.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 291,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,974,000 after buying an additional 90,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.24, for a total value of $4,281,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 340,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,694,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $45,457,784. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $316.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

