Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.59% of The Cooper Companies worth $111,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.85.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $389.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.20 and a 200 day moving average of $370.42. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

