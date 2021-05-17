Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,893 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.95% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $87,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 54,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

