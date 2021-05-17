Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $113.38 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.37% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $113,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE HII opened at $216.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $223.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.91 and a 200-day moving average of $179.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.