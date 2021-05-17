Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $123.58 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,220 shares during the quarter. Masco makes up about 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.81% of Masco worth $123,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Masco by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Masco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

NYSE MAS opened at $64.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

