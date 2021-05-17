Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $146.02 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,409 shares during the period. Diodes comprises approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 4.10% of Diodes worth $146,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $66,319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 8.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 21.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 68,602 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,246 shares of company stock worth $19,257,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $71.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

