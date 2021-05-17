Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $82.79 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $82,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $438.35 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.24 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

