Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,498 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.51% of Skyworks Solutions worth $154,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after buying an additional 111,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

SWKS stock opened at $165.45 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

