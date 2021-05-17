Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.41% of ResMed worth $116,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $195.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

