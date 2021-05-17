Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 406,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,925,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 2.10% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $209.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $222.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

