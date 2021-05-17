Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 14,123 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.75% of IDEX worth $119,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IDEX by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $224.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $145.85 and a 12-month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $3,714,413 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

