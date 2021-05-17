Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,718 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523,226 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.19% of NXP Semiconductors worth $105,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $192.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -362.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.73 and its 200 day moving average is $175.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

