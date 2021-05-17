Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,273 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.55% of Church & Dwight worth $117,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,827,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,485,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

