Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 77,020 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,020 shares during the period. Entegris comprises about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.99% of Entegris worth $150,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $109.45 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

