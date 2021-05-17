Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 884 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $99,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $459.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

