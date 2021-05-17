Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,148 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.15% of Floor & Decor worth $114,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,925,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $104.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.